Police: Grayslake man drives truck into Antioch chamber offices

A 23-year-old Grayslake man has been charged with driving under the influence after he drove a truck into the front of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street Saturday, police said. Courtesy of Antioch Police Department

A 23-year-old Grayslake man crashed a truck into the Antioch Chamber of Commerce building on Main Street early Saturday while driving under the influence, police said.

Dimitry Skinner was driving a 1997 Ford pickup at a high rate of speed around 1 a.m. south of Main Street, failed to negotiate a slight curve at Orchard Street, and crashed into the chamber offices at 882 Main St., police said.

Skinner told officers he had consumed alcohol and drugs, according to police. He was transported to a hospital and charged with driving under the influence, police said.

A witness told police Skinner ran a red light at Orchard and Main streets just before the crash.

The chamber building suffered extensive damage. It has been boarded up and the surrounding sidewalks are closed for safety reasons.