 

Police: Grayslake man drives truck into Antioch chamber office

  • A 23-year-old Grayslake man has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed a truck into the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office on Saturday, police said.

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 11/2/2019 7:28 PM

A 23-year-old Grayslake man crashed a truck into the Antioch Chamber of Commerce building on Main Street early Saturday while driving under the influence, police said.

Dimitry Skinner was speeding in a 1997 Ford pickup around 1 a.m. south of Main Street when he failed to negotiate a slight curve at Orchard Street and crashed into the chamber office at 882 Main St., police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Skinner told officers he had consumed alcohol and drugs, according to police. He was taken to a hospital and charged with driving under the influence, police said.

A witness told officers Skinner ran a red light at Orchard and Main streets just before the crash, police said.

The chamber building sustained extensive damage. It has been boarded up, and the surrounding sidewalks were closed for safety reasons.

