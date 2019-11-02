Palatine Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K a success

The cold overcast weather couldn't keep the runners and walkers away from the 3rd annual Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at the Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine Saturday.

A parking lot full of racers bounced and stretched as they warmed up for the 8:30 a.m. start.

Melanie DeSalvo of Des Plaines, who led the warm-ups, was very pleased to see the large crowd.

"It's absolutely awesome to see that so many people came out and that we were able to raise $17,000," said DeSalvo.

The profit from this event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer.

Richard Childs, of Elgin, who was the 5K race winner, brought about 20 kids from the "Let Me Run" club at Otter Creek Elementary School in Elgin that he coaches. The kids beat him out of the starting gate, but Childs fought back to win the race.