 

Palatine Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K a success

  • Racers head out to the course Saturday during the Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine. The profit from the event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer.

      Racers head out to the course Saturday during the Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine. The profit from the event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Richard Childs of Elgin was the first runner to finish the 5K Saturday during the Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine. The profit from the event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer.

      Richard Childs of Elgin was the first runner to finish the 5K Saturday during the Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine. The profit from the event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 11/2/2019 1:07 PM

The cold overcast weather couldn't keep the runners and walkers away from the 3rd annual Pairing Up to Beat Lung Cancer 5K run or walk at the Midtown Athletic Club in Palatine Saturday.

A parking lot full of racers bounced and stretched as they warmed up for the 8:30 a.m. start.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Melanie DeSalvo of Des Plaines, who led the warm-ups, was very pleased to see the large crowd.

"It's absolutely awesome to see that so many people came out and that we were able to raise $17,000," said DeSalvo.

The profit from this event goes to the Northwest Community Hospital Foundation's Lung Cancer Fund to provide assistance for people diagnosed with lung cancer.

Richard Childs, of Elgin, who was the 5K race winner, brought about 20 kids from the "Let Me Run" club at Otter Creek Elementary School in Elgin that he coaches. The kids beat him out of the starting gate, but Childs fought back to win the race.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 