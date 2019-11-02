Des Plaines shrine celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Families from all over the Chicago Archdiocese spent Saturday afternoon and evening at the annual Dia de lose Muertos -- Day of the Dead -- celebration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines as part of All Souls Day.

Families created individual altars on the grounds of the shrine. They were decorated with photos, memorabilia, favorite foods and other items to honor a deceased loved one.

After the special 7 p.m. All Souls Day Mass, church leaders were to lead worshippers in a procession around the altars, where each one was blessed.