 

Des Plaines shrine celebrates Dia de los Muertos

  • Teresa Hernandez of Des Plaines places photos and candles on her altar Saturday for the Diá de los Muertos during the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe All Souls Day celebration in Des Plaines.

  • Twins Pablo, left, and Pedro Cezares of Schaumburg stay warm next to a heater Saturday during the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe All Souls Day celebration in Des Plaines.

  • Teresa Hernandez of Des Plaines sets up her altar Saturday for the Diá de los Muertos during the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe All Souls Day celebration in Des Plaines Saturday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/2/2019 5:38 PM

Families from all over the Chicago Archdiocese spent Saturday afternoon and evening at the annual Dia de lose Muertos -- Day of the Dead -- celebration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines as part of All Souls Day.

Families created individual altars on the grounds of the shrine. They were decorated with photos, memorabilia, favorite foods and other items to honor a deceased loved one.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After the special 7 p.m. All Souls Day Mass, church leaders were to lead worshippers in a procession around the altars, where each one was blessed.

