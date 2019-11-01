Vernon Hills has zoning board vacancy

The Vernon Hills zoning board of appeals has a vacancy to be filled.

The ZBA consists of seven members appointed by the village president and confirmed by the village board for a five-year term. The panel meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month if there are petitions for variances pending, but generally meets five to seven times a year.

The ZBA holds public hearings and makes recommendations to the village board on decisions and determinations regarding the interpretation and enforcement of the zoning, development and sign ordinances.

Residents wishing to serve should send a letter of interest with qualifications to Mark Fleischhauer, village manager, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, IL 60061.