Vernon Hills has zoning board vacancy
Updated 11/1/2019 10:17 AM
The Vernon Hills zoning board of appeals has a vacancy to be filled.
The ZBA consists of seven members appointed by the village president and confirmed by the village board for a five-year term. The panel meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month if there are petitions for variances pending, but generally meets five to seven times a year.
The ZBA holds public hearings and makes recommendations to the village board on decisions and determinations regarding the interpretation and enforcement of the zoning, development and sign ordinances.
Residents wishing to serve should send a letter of interest with qualifications to Mark Fleischhauer, village manager, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, IL 60061.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.