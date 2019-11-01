Teen charged in shooting of trick-or-treater
Updated 11/1/2019 10:21 PM
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that critically wounded a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating Thursday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
In addition to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, he also was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.
Investigators were still looking to identify others who may have been involved, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.