Teen charged in shooting of trick-or-treater

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that critically wounded a 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating Thursday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

In addition to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, he also was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Investigators were still looking to identify others who may have been involved, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

