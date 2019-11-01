Feder: ABC 7 names Hank Mendheim executive producer of 'Windy City Live'

Hank Mendheim, who's been a senior producer on "Windy City Live" since its launch in 2011, was named executive producer Thursday.

As "Windy City Live" marks its 2,000th episode on WLS-Channel 7 today, there's a new boss in charge of the ABC-owned station's weekday talk and entertainment show, Robert Feder writes.

Hank Mendheim, who's been a senior producer on the show since its launch in 2011, was named executive producer Thursday. He also appeared regularly as the show's resident pop-culture guru "Frankly Hank" -- a role he now relinquishes.

Mendheim succeeds Matt Knutson, who was promoted in August to director of content innovation at ABC 7.

