District 54 seeks budget committee members

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 is looking for community members interested in serving on its Budget Review Committee.

The committee will begin meeting in January 2020 so that the administration can present a tentative budget to the school board before the 2020-21 school year begins.

Member responsibilities include attending meetings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and May 7, as well as participating in discussions on school finance.

To obtain an application or more information, visit sd54.org/board and click on the link for Budget Review Committee. If you have the need to speak to someone, contact Ric King at (847) 357-5039 or RicKing@sd54.org.

Applications are due to the Rafferty Administration Center, 524 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194, by Dec. 13.