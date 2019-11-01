Crystal Lake police searching for woman in attempted armed robbery

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say attempted to rob a Crystal Lake gas station at gunpoint Thursday. Courtesy of Crystal Lake police

The woman shown in this surveillance camera footage is accused of attempting to rob a Mobil gas station in Crystal Lake at gunpoint Thursday, police said. Courtesy of Crystal Lake police

Police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of a Crystal Lake gas station Thursday.

Officers responded about 9:18 p.m. to the Mobil at 250 N. Route 31, where a woman entered the store, showed a "suspected" handgun and demanded money from the cashier, according to a news release from Crystal Lake police.

At the sound of an alarm, the woman fled the store without any cash or merchandise, officials said. She was last seen running north.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white woman about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, police said. She appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620, or at Crime Stoppers -- (800) 762-7867 -- if they wish to be anonymous.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted online, or by texting CLPDTIP, along with the information, to 847411.