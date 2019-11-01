Arroyo steps down after FBI arrest, state official says

State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigned Friday in the wake of his bribery arrest for allegedly giving an unnamed senator $2,500 to promote gambling legislation.

The decision came just before a House committee was scheduled to begin an investigation, said state Rep. Fred Crespo, a member of the committee.

Speaker Michael Madigan had asked the Chicago Democrat to step down.

Authorities charged the 65-year-old Arroyo on Oct. 25 with bribing the unnamed senator in exchange for his backing on gambling expansion legislation.

Arroyo manages Spartacus 3 LLC, a lobbying firm that represented a sweepstakes gambling enterprise, according to Chicago records. He has not responded to requests for comment.

"When you run for office, you never think you're going to vote to expel a member from the House," Democrat Crespo of Hoffman Estates said.

"We have legislators run for office just because they like the title ... have a personal agenda. Most of the people I work with are good people who care about public policy and their districts."