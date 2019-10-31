 

Visit from costumed kids a treat for Elgin seniors

  • Pat Sorenson, right, visits with Aliana Estefan, 3, of Elgin as residents of the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin welcomed trick-or-treaters.

      Pat Sorenson, right, visits with Aliana Estefan, 3, of Elgin as residents of the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin welcomed trick-or-treaters. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Esme Ortegon, 5, and 3-year-old twins Makenna and Mason Jackson parade along as residents of the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin welcomed trick-or-treaters. The kids are all from Elgin.

      From left, Esme Ortegon, 5, and 3-year-old twins Makenna and Mason Jackson parade along as residents of the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin welcomed trick-or-treaters. The kids are all from Elgin. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Dalia Nava of Elgin and her daughter Camila Aguilar, 3, enter the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin as residents there welcomed trick-or-treaters Thursday.

      Dalia Nava of Elgin and her daughter Camila Aguilar, 3, enter the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin as residents there welcomed trick-or-treaters Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 10/31/2019 8:31 PM

The first trick-or-treat event at an Elgin senior residence was a resounding success for everyone, old and young alike, thanks to a Facebook post prompted by a curious mom.

About 150 kids showed up with their parents in a one-hour span Thursday afternoon at the Vines Senior Homes, where they found expectant seniors lining the hallways outside their doors, ready to hand out treats.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It was just a riot," said activity director Cathy Vaden. "The seniors totally loved it, they were grinning from ear to ear. And the kids enjoyed it, too. It was a win-win."

Resident Milly Fricke, 91, agreed. "I think it's a wonderful way, a safe way to gather the children here, and the benefit is to the residents," she said. "They love the stimulation of these beautiful children coming in with their smiling faces."

It all started Wednesday, when Elgin resident Natasha Anderson called the nursing home and spoke with Vaden.

"I had seen some posts on social media about people going to nursing homes because they don't get visitors on trick-or-treat," Anderson said. "They said the weather was going to be bad so I called here (Vines Senior Homes) because it's the closest one from my house and I was like, 'Hey, do you guys do trick-or-treating?' and they said, 'No, let's look into it.'"

Vaden then posted an open invitation on the Facebook page "What's Happening in Elgin, IL?" that was shared more than 200 times.

Anderson came with her 3-year-old daughter, Aliana. "It's really awesome," Anderson said. "It's really nice to see these people smiling and happy, and the kids enjoy it -- and they have something to do because the weather is so bad today."

Vaden said the plan is to make this an annual event for Halloween.

