 

New 4-year contract for Itasca teachers

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/31/2019 5:28 PM

Itasca teachers and the Elementary District 10 school board have finalized a new four-year contract that is retroactive to August and includes average 4.2% annual salary increases, union and school officials said Thursday.

The school board unanimously ratified the agreement Wednesday night and the Education Association of Itasca approved it Oct. 15.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The contract will run to August 2023 in the district that serves 1,001 students at three schools -- Benson Primary, Franzen Intermediate and Peacock Middle School.

In a news release Thursday, the two sides said other key factors in the contract include:

• Additional school time for both Franzen and Benson, starting with the 2020-2021 school year, that will total 6 hours and 50 minutes. Daily school time at Peacock will remain at 7 hours.

• Differentiated raises that are based on increasing the length of the day, experience and neighboring district pay analysis that range from 3.25% to 5% a year.

• Discontinuation of weekly Thursday early dismissal to a new model next year that will more closely align with Lake Park High School.

• An increased tuition reimbursement pool for teachers to continue advanced studies.

• A new post-retirement benefit for long-term service to Itasca, with no adverse impact to district pension liability.

The two sides said they reached the agreement with help from a federal mediator.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 