Mundelein Arts Commission hosts open mic night Friday
Updated 10/31/2019 12:27 PM
The Mundelein Arts Commission will hold an open mic night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Taste of Paris, 161 N. Seymour Ave.
Musicians, poets, actors, comedians and other performers are welcome. Admission is free.
A limited number of 12-minute slots are available. Performers must be at least 14 years old; anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, email jjustman@email.mundelein.org.
