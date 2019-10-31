Mundelein Arts Commission hosts open mic night Friday

The Mundelein Arts Commission will hold an open mic night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Taste of Paris, 161 N. Seymour Ave.

Musicians, poets, actors, comedians and other performers are welcome. Admission is free.

A limited number of 12-minute slots are available. Performers must be at least 14 years old; anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, email jjustman@email.mundelein.org.