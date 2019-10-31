Chicago teachers strike suspended; classes to resume Friday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Teachers Union leaders have agreed to make up five of the days missed during the union's strike, putting an end to a contentious few months of bargaining and likely sending 300,000 students back to school Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The agreement was reached at a two-hour meeting at City Hall between the mayor and union president Jesse Sharkey. It comes a day after the union's governing body approved a tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools on a five-year deal.

