Chicago teachers strike suspended; classes to resume Friday
Updated 10/31/2019 1:37 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Teachers Union leaders have agreed to make up five of the days missed during the union's strike, putting an end to a contentious few months of bargaining and likely sending 300,000 students back to school Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
The agreement was reached at a two-hour meeting at City Hall between the mayor and union president Jesse Sharkey. It comes a day after the union's governing body approved a tentative agreement with Chicago Public Schools on a five-year deal.
For more on this breaking story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.
