Aurora, Bloomingdale, Itasca change trick-or-treat hours

Several DuPage County communities are scrambling to reschedule trick-or-treat hours as the area prepares for a winterlike Halloween today.

Bloomingdale announced it is moving its trick-or-treat hours to 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Itasca will continue to allow trick-or-treating for hardy souls from 3 to 8 p.m. today, but also has created new hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Finally, Aurora announced its official trick-or-treating hours have been extended by 30 minutes; they still will begin at 4 p.m. but now will go to 8 p.m. today.