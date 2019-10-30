Woman dies after being hit by truck outside Des Plaines workplace

A 56-year-old Chicago woman was killed late Tuesday when hit by a truck while crossing the street across from her workplace in Des Plaines, authorities said.

Nancy Rainey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:34 p.m. in the 200 block of East Touhy Avenue, according to a report from the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Des Plaines police said Rainey had just left work at an airline catering service and was attempting to walk across Touhy Avenue when she was struck by an westbound Mack truck.

The truck's 39-year-old driver contacted police immediately and remained on the scene until officers arrived, police said. The driver later was released without charges, although the crash remains under investigation.

There are no crosswalks where the crash occurred and there is poor artificial lighting, according to police. Drug or alcohol use were not involved in the crash, police added.