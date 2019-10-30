 

How to navigate interactive Illinois Report Card site

 
Updated 10/30/2019 12:13 PM

The Illinois Report Card, at illinoisreportcard.com, has two main components: the At-a-Glance Report about each school or district and the online report card.

• To search for a school or district: Type name into the text box under "Find Your School." Click on the name or search button to visit that school's or district's Snapshot page.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Snapshot page: "Fast Facts" about a school/district; a deeper dive into facts and figures is available under Academic Progress, School Environment, Students, Educators and Highlights tabs.

• At-a-Glance report: Summary of information about a school or district to view or print.

• Site-based per-pupil expenditure reporting is new this year. It includes data visualizations to prompt conversations about the relationship between spending, student outcomes and student characteristics within a school and district. Differences in spending between schools can arise from many factors, including tailoring resources based on students' needs.

• For an overview of the state's 852 school districts: Visit illinoisreportcard.com/State.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
For the first time, school report cards show spending per student. Here's why it varies.
Related Article
For the first time, school report cards show spending per student. Here's why it varies.
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 