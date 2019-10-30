How to navigate interactive Illinois Report Card site

The Illinois Report Card, at illinoisreportcard.com, has two main components: the At-a-Glance Report about each school or district and the online report card.

• To search for a school or district: Type name into the text box under "Find Your School." Click on the name or search button to visit that school's or district's Snapshot page.

• Snapshot page: "Fast Facts" about a school/district; a deeper dive into facts and figures is available under Academic Progress, School Environment, Students, Educators and Highlights tabs.

• At-a-Glance report: Summary of information about a school or district to view or print.

• Site-based per-pupil expenditure reporting is new this year. It includes data visualizations to prompt conversations about the relationship between spending, student outcomes and student characteristics within a school and district. Differences in spending between schools can arise from many factors, including tailoring resources based on students' needs.

• For an overview of the state's 852 school districts: Visit illinoisreportcard.com/State.