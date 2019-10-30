First snow hits suburbs, ending by late morning

The first accumulated snowfall of autumn 2019 happened early this morning and will last through the morning rush before giving way to rain, then returning to snow for Halloween, according to forecasts. Daily Herald File Photo/October 2018

The season's first snowfall began early Wednesday morning in most parts of the Chicago suburbs and is expected to let up around 10 a.m.

Light accumulation was reported in many suburbs, with less than an inch reported in most areas.

Northern suburbs could see a mix of rain and snow throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the day with intermittent rain and return of snow in the late evening through Halloween on Thursday.

Accumulation forecasts call for as much as four inches of fresh snow by the end of the day Thursday, especially in the northern suburbs.