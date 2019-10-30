Bank of America robbed in Park Ridge

The FBI says the man who robbed the Bank of America at 501 N. Greenwood Ave. in Park Ridge on Wednesday fled on foot. Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI says this man robbed the Bank of America at 501 N. Greenwood Ave. in Park Ridge on Wednesday. Courtesy of the FBI

A man armed with a handgun robbed the Bank of America branch at 501 N. Greenwood Ave. in Park Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred about 12:45 p.m., according to the FBI.

The robber is described as a black man who weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark-colored coat, black pants and shoes, white gloves and a black face covering, according to a news release.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.