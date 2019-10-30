Bank of America robbed in Park Ridge
Updated 10/30/2019 8:28 PM
A man armed with a handgun robbed the Bank of America branch at 501 N. Greenwood Ave. in Park Ridge on Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery occurred about 12:45 p.m., according to the FBI.
The robber is described as a black man who weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark-colored coat, black pants and shoes, white gloves and a black face covering, according to a news release.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.