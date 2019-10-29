Winter could knock on the door, so Vernon Hills is postponing trick-or-treating. Will other suburbs follow?

With forecasts calling for the possibility of snow on Halloween, Vernon Hills is postponing its official trick or treating hours until Saturday. Other towns haven't followed suit yet, but officials in several communities say they're keeping an eye on the weather. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

A predicted mix of snow and subfreezing temperatures on Halloween evening has prompted Vernon Hills to postpone its official trick-or-treating hours and suggest Saturday as a safer option.

"With an increased amount of children out in our neighborhoods trick-or-treating during the evening rush hour, a mix of wintry weather could unnecessarily put those looking to enjoy the holiday in harm's way," police Chief Patrick Kreis said.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Vernon Hills appeared to be one of few suburbs taking this step, although towns including Pingree Grove and Island Lake are watching the forecast.

Festivities will go on as scheduled in Naperville, Aurora, Schaumburg, Palatine, Elgin, South Elgin, Gilberts, Mundelein and Wauconda, officials in those communities said.

Vernon Hills does not regulate Halloween trick-or-treating hours by ordinance. But village department heads met Tuesday morning to discuss the situation and, with approval by the village board, suggested trick-or-treating be changed from Thursday to 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

"It wasn't a snap decision," said Jim Levicki, police department spokesman.

Some residents may be disappointed or inconvenienced, but with the decision made, the challenge will be to spread the word as widely and quickly as possible, Levicki said.

"With the means of communication we have at our disposal, especially the schools, we're hoping to get as many people (notified) as possible," he said.

That should be easier than about 25 years ago, the last time the village changed trick-or-treating hours.

Besides news releases to the media, the village also is using social media, its website, an email newsletter and other avenues. All village marquee signs will feature the message exclusively, and a Connect CTY (and updated version of reverse 911) message went out, according to Levicki.

Kids already have had a chance to cash in on treats as the Mellody Farm shopping center at routes 60 and 21 held a fall trick-or-treating festival Saturday.

In Waukegan, Lake County's largest town, trick-or-treating was on Sunday.

"Ours was a picture-perfect event," said David Motley, the city's director of public relations.

Another alternative for Vernon Hills residents on Halloween day will be Hawthorn Mall, where nearly three dozen stores will be handing out treats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual Trick or Treat on Main Street in downtown Libertyville, involving businesses along Milwaukee and Cook avenues and Church Street, will be held as scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Participating stores will have a bright orange pumpkin sign on their door or window.

Naperville police Cmdr. Mike Son said the department is not encouraging people to alter their trick-or-treating plans based on the weather forecast. But as always, parents should use sound judgment and monitor their kids while outside in bad weather, he said.

• Daily Herald staff writers Marie Wilson, Robert Sanchez, Elena Ferrarin, Bob Susnjara, Eric Peterson and Russell Lissau contributed to this story