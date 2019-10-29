 

Oakton event Nov. 8 highlights student music and art

 
Daily Herald report
The best of Oakton Community College's art and music students will be on display at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, during the free program "The Art of Music/The Music of Art."

Taking place at the college's Student Center, Room 1530, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines, the event will feature performances and original paintings, drawings, collages, photography and 3-D art, as well as the talented artists that created them.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gifted students from Oakton's versatile music department will entertain with solos, duets and ensembles -- from jazz to pop -- on guitar, strings, piano and woodwinds.

"Collaboration is an important Oakton value," said professor of music Glenna Sprague, coordinator of music. "The association between the art and music departments to showcase the student works of art in our community while giving our students an informal environment to perform in is a good learning experience for Oakton's music students."

