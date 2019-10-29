 

Oak Brook man charged in video gambling theft

  • Vincenzo Dublino, 45, of Oak Brook, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft and one count of forgery.

A 45-year-old Oak Brook man who works for a video gambling operator has been charged with theft and forgery after Illinois Gaming Board and Illinois State Police investigators said he stole from his employer and submitted falsified reimbursement forms.

Vincenzo Dublino was arrested Tuesday at his home, authorities said. His bail was set at $50,000 in DuPage County.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gaming board officials say Dublino, a licensed video gaming terminal operator, began taking money from his employer, Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC, sometime in 2017 and submitted fraudulent reimbursement documentation. The amounts were not disclosed.

The gaming board is in the process of revoking Dublino's license as well.

