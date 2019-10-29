Man who stole from Mount Prospect company granted second chance probation

A man who prosecutors say took iPhones and iPads from the Mount Prospect trucking company where he worked pleaded guilty to theft in exchange for two years of "second chance probation" and 30 hours of community service.

Claudio Saracco, 35, was also ordered to pay restitution, prosecutors said.

Over several days in May, Saracco used trash cans to hide 90 cellphones and five iPads, prosecutors said during Saracco's bond hearing over the summer.

According to Illinois law, the court will dismiss charges against a defendant who successfully completes second chance probation.