Elmhurst railroad crossing closed for repairs
Updated 10/29/2019 10:32 AM
The Union Pacific Railroad has closed the West Avenue railroad crossing in Elmhurst between First Street and Alexander Boulevard to correct a rail defect at the crossing.
The closure began this morning and will continue through Halloween.
Traffic on West Avenue will be diverted eastbound to First Street or Alexander and then to Myrtle Avenue to cross the railroad tracks. A detour route has been posted.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.