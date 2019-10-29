86-year-old man dead after fire in Lombard house

An 86-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a Lombard house, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were called about 12:15 a.m. to a report of the fire and possible victims trapped in the house on the 200 block of West Collen Drive.

The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke and moderate fire on the second floor of the single-family home, according to a village news release.

Crews immediately began a primary search for victims and began extinguishing the blaze.

The unidentified man was found on the second floor and removed from the home. His wife also was home at the time, a village spokeswoman said. The wife's condition is not yet known.

Lombard paramedics began advanced life support and rushed the man to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died.

One Lombard firefighter was treated for a minor injury and released at the scene.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes of dispatch.

The Lombard Fire Investigation Unit, the DuPage Arson Task Force and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the blaze.