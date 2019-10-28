 

Watch live: President Trump speaks at police chiefs conference

  • President Donald Trump arrives Monday at O'Hare International Airport to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, in Chicago.

In his first trip to Chicago since his election, President Donald Trump addresses the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

