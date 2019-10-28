Elmhurst College closes campus after graffiti found in restroom

The Elmhurst College campus is closed today after threatening graffiti was found late Sunday night in a women's restroom stall in the campus library.

Police said they do not believe the graffiti poses a credible threat, but school officials in a news release said they decided to close the campus "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials said the decision comes after a separate discovery of graffiti last week in a dormitory that may or may not be related to Sunday's threat. Police have told officials they do not believe the first instance was a credible threat, either.

The campus near downtown Elmhurst has not been locked down, officials said, but all school offices and academic and recreational facilities are closed and all classes have been canceled.

The closing will give police time to conduct an investigation and the administration time to work through the appropriate next steps, officials said in a statement. The college will make a decision concerning Tuesday classes later today.

Residence halls remain open, but those on campus who want an escort or additional assistance should call campus security. Residence Life and RAs also are reaching out to students.

Anyone with information related to this or the other cases on campus are being urged to contact the office of campus security or Elmhurst police.