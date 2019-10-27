Crash in Mount Prospect seriously injures 2 construction workers

A crash Sunday in Mount Prospect left two construction workers with serious injuries and led to road closures.

The crash, which occurred on Golf Road between Busse Road and Roberts Drive, was first reported to authorities just after 11 a.m. First responders from the Mount Prospect Fire Department arrived at the scene to find both men over 20 feet beyond the vehicle that hit them, according to Shift Commander Dane Phenegar.

One of the victims was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries, and the other was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights shortly after.

The crash led to lengthy delays of eastbound Golf Road for an extended investigation of the crash. The road was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.