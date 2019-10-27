 

Crash in Mount Prospect seriously injures 2 construction workers

 
By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald contributor
Updated 10/27/2019 5:33 PM

A crash Sunday in Mount Prospect left two construction workers with serious injuries and led to road closures.

The crash, which occurred on Golf Road between Busse Road and Roberts Drive, was first reported to authorities just after 11 a.m. First responders from the Mount Prospect Fire Department arrived at the scene to find both men over 20 feet beyond the vehicle that hit them, according to Shift Commander Dane Phenegar.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One of the victims was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries, and the other was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights shortly after.

The crash led to lengthy delays of eastbound Golf Road for an extended investigation of the crash. The road was reopened at 3:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 