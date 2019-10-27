Chicago schools unlikely to resume Monday, official says, 'We're stuck'

Chicago Public Schools officials announced Sunday morning that contract negotiations with striking teachers have again stalled, signaling that the ongoing labor dispute will likely stretch into its third week.

CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade told reporters the district remains committed to addressing the pivotal issues of class size and staffing, but she and other CPS officials claimed the union's demands will cost far more than the CPS' latest $500 million funding proposal.

"We're stuck on some of the top key issues that we have been talking about," McDade acknowledged during a brief news conference at Malcolm X College.

Following 14 hours of negotiations on Saturday, leaders from the Chicago Teachers Union said its most recent proposal asks for an additional $38 million in funds over the city's latest offer. But Arnie Rivera, CPS' chief operating officer, said that divide is actually much larger during Sunday's news conference.

The strike, which also includes school support staff represented by SEIU Local 73, has prompted the cancellation of seven school days for CPS' 30,000 students. If Monday's classes are canceled, the contract dispute will have officially surpassed the bitter 2012 strike and become the city's longest schools walkout since 1987.

