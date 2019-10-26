Hundreds turn out for downtown Glen Ellyn Halloween event

The mere thought of a bucket full of candy was enough to give most kids a sugar rush Saturday morning in downtown Glen Ellyn.

Evelyn Lechner, a 6-year-old from Glen Ellyn, hardly had the patience to stand still as her father, Mike, adjusted her Dorothy costume from "Wizard of Oz" before she bounded off skipping toward the start of the costume parade, declaring she only wanted "Snickers!"

Thousands of costumed children, dogs and adults flooded the streets Saturday for the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce's annual Halloween Festival.

"She's doing pretty good in her costume for now," said Jen Zecher, whose 2-year-old daughter Clara was dressed in a homemade cupcake outfit. "We'll see how long it lasts. And, whoops, there it goes."

The start of the event was a costume parade through downtown led by an equally costumed drum corps. After the parade, the kids bounced from one business to the next, filling up their buckets with candy the business owners were handing out.

"They can have as much as they want, because I don't want any left," explained Heather Williams, who works at Gather & Collect vintage shop on Main Street.

Joe Snellgrove's hot dog cart was a flurry of activity Saturday as well. He estimated he'd go through more than 200 franks before the end of the event.

"I got three hours of sleep last night," he explained. "I love this event with all the kids dressed up. I was up at 6 this morning, cutting tomatoes and onions. It's a big day."

The festival ended with a pet costume contest that was seemingly exclusively entered by dog owners. About four dozen pooches competed in multiple categories.

The contest is a first for sponsors, Animal Rescue Foundation of Illinois.

"We didn't really have any expectations going in, but we've had several people come up to inquire about fostering pets and volunteering with us," said foundation Treasurer Ingrid Behling. "We've also had at least one person who saw that we were going to be here today come looking for a particular dog we have on our website, so it was successful, I'd say."