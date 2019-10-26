Chicago schools official accuses teachers union of 'breach of trust'

A top Chicago Public Schools official accused the Chicago Teachers Union on Saturday of a "breach of trust" at the bargaining table, throwing a wrench into contract talks as the union's strike threatens to become the city's longest since 1987.

City officials wouldn't specify what spurred their concerns and union leaders said they weren't sure what caused the newfound friction. Both sides since Thursday have avoided incendiary public comments that would derail talks while trying to hash out their remaining disagreements quickly enough for classes to resume Monday -- a goal that appears increasingly unlikely.

CTU president Jesse Sharkey told reporters after a Saturday morning rally in Union Park that he didn't know what the breach of trust was, adding that they were in a "sensitive" part of negotiations.

"It's not uncommon when negotiations are at this stage for emotions to be high," Sharkey said. "We just have to manage our emotions and keep at the hard work that's required to go through and try and get a contract that represents fairness in our schools."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.