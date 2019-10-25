Worker injured at Geneva packaging plant
Updated 10/25/2019 7:56 AM
A worker was injured at a Geneva packaging plant early Friday morning, according to multiple media reports.
The injured worker was transported to a hospital following the 6:30 a.m. emergency call to Power Packaging at 2089 Pillsbury Drive. Early reports indicate the worker became stuck in machinery.
Further details about the worker's condition and circumstances around the accident are still unknown.
