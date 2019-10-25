Wheaton 'Stuff-A-Truck' helps feed families in need

Thousands of people in need will be able to eat a little better in the coming weeks thanks to students and residents who filled more than two trucks with food and personal items Friday as Wheaton-based People's Resource Center celebrated "Make a Difference Day."

The nonprofit group, which distributes food to roughly 3,000 families a month from its pantry at 201 S. Naperville Road, collected the items as part of its "Stuff-A-Truck" campaign, spokeswoman Susan Manning said.

The center worked with schools in Wheaton-Warrenville Unit District 200, including Lowell, Lincoln, Sandburg, Madison, Washington and Wiesbrook elementaries, Edison and Franklin middle schools and the district's administrative team to collect the items.

The pantry also is collecting food and other items from Studio Movie Grill and the Wheaton Public Library.

The movie theater held two "Food for Films" nights, where a donation of nonperishable food got patrons into a screening for free. On Saturday, the library will be doing a "Food for Fines" drive where the library will take up to $5 off unpaid book fees in exchange for food donations.

This is the 10th year the center has collected donations from schools and area businesses.

As it gets closer to the holidays, the resource center distributes roughly 40,000 pounds of food a month, organizers said.