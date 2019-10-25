School flags to fly in Antarctica thanks to local schools

Townline Elementary and the School of Dual Language in Hawthorn District 73 are providing flags to be flown in Antarctica.

Aspen Elementary, Middle School North and several other local schools also provided flags to Air National Guard Chaplain (Lt. Col.) James Buckman, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Lake Forest.

He and other Air Guard personnel will travel to Antarctica this coming week to support a group of scientists working at the South Pole for 40 days. Buckman will fly the flags while he is stationed there.

To share his adventure, follow him on Twitter @LtColBuckman and Facebook @BuckmanSouthPole.