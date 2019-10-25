 

Pritzker tells state officials not to speak at City Club

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here on May 27, told state officials Friday not to speak at the City Club of Chicago.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here on May 27, told state officials Friday not to speak at the City Club of Chicago. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 10/25/2019 8:07 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered state officials to steer clear of speaking engagements at the City Club of Chicago amid revelations that federal agents searched the civic group's Wrigley Building office earlier this year, reportedly in connection with a broadening corruption probe that has ensnared ComEd lobbyist and club president Jay Doherty.

"While questions remain about the City Club's involvement in the ongoing federal investigation, the administration is recommending state agencies pursue alternative forums to communicate with the public," Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 