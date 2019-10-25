Pritzker tells state officials not to speak at City Club
Updated 10/25/2019 8:07 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered state officials to steer clear of speaking engagements at the City Club of Chicago amid revelations that federal agents searched the civic group's Wrigley Building office earlier this year, reportedly in connection with a broadening corruption probe that has ensnared ComEd lobbyist and club president Jay Doherty.
"While questions remain about the City Club's involvement in the ongoing federal investigation, the administration is recommending state agencies pursue alternative forums to communicate with the public," Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Friday.
