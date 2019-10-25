Pritzker tells state officials not to speak at City Club

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, shown here on May 27, told state officials Friday not to speak at the City Club of Chicago. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered state officials to steer clear of speaking engagements at the City Club of Chicago amid revelations that federal agents searched the civic group's Wrigley Building office earlier this year, reportedly in connection with a broadening corruption probe that has ensnared ComEd lobbyist and club president Jay Doherty.

"While questions remain about the City Club's involvement in the ongoing federal investigation, the administration is recommending state agencies pursue alternative forums to communicate with the public," Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Friday.

