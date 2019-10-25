 

New workout studio opens for fitness fans in Naperville

  Participants in the first workout session at Naperville Park District's new Studio D inside the Fort Hill Activity Center prepare for a free yoga class Friday. The facility was built as part of a $1.9 million project to expand the $24 million activity center, which opened in August 2016, and make more room for group fitness programs.

      Participants in the first workout session at Naperville Park District's new Studio D inside the Fort Hill Activity Center prepare for a free yoga class Friday. The facility was built as part of a $1.9 million project to expand the $24 million activity center, which opened in August 2016, and make more room for group fitness programs. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  Naperville Park District board President Rich Janor cuts the ribbon Friday as the district opens Studio D, a new fitness room within the Fort Hill Activity Center.

      Naperville Park District board President Rich Janor cuts the ribbon Friday as the district opens Studio D, a new fitness room within the Fort Hill Activity Center. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
A new space to work out opened Friday at Naperville Park District's Fort Hill Activity Center.

Studio D welcomed its first fitness enthusiasts Friday for a free 45-minute yoga class led by Meg'n Braida.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The space is the culmination of a project to capitalize on the popularity of group exercise options at the new indoor wellness center since it opened in August 2016.

Located on the second floor of the building at 20 Fort Hill Drive in Naperville, Studio D has space for often-filled classes such as Zumba and low-impact exercise. Construction of the studio was a $1.9 million project that started in May to build out the last unfinished space at the $24 million activity center.

"It's exciting to see how Fort Hill Activity Center is fulfilling the vision that our board and staff had when building this facility," park district Executive Director Ray McGury said in a news release. "On any day of the week, you can see parents grabbing a quick workout or enjoying a walk on the track while their kids are in their own classes, and there are seniors playing pickleball and then meeting up with friends, all under the same roof. It's truly a community gathering place that helps people live a healthy lifestyle."

The activity center has roughly 9,000 fitness, track and open gym members, and the park district says it is financially self-sustaining.

