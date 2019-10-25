Kids get a jump on Halloween in Wheeling
Updated 10/25/2019 7:00 PM
Children got an early start on their Halloween celebration Friday night at the Community Recreation Center in Wheeling.
BOOnanza, sponsored by the Wheeling Park District, gave children ages 10 and younger the treat of a bewitching afternoon of pumpkin decorating, crafts, spooky storytelling, hay rides, a magic show and inflatables.
