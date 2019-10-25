 

Kids get a jump on Halloween in Wheeling

  • Sleeping Beauty, aka Hannah Kim, 6, of Arlington Heights, emerges from the great pumpkin Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center.

      Sleeping Beauty, aka Hannah Kim, 6, of Arlington Heights, emerges from the great pumpkin Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Johnny Kellogg, 4, of Wheeling was ready to fight crime but first needed to get some candy Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center.

      Johnny Kellogg, 4, of Wheeling was ready to fight crime but first needed to get some candy Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Ted and Alice Pierog keep an eye on their skeleton grandson, Thomas Dahlgren, 1, of Niles, on Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center.

      Ted and Alice Pierog keep an eye on their skeleton grandson, Thomas Dahlgren, 1, of Niles, on Friday at the BOOnanza at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/25/2019 7:00 PM

Children got an early start on their Halloween celebration Friday night at the Community Recreation Center in Wheeling.

BOOnanza, sponsored by the Wheeling Park District, gave children ages 10 and younger the treat of a bewitching afternoon of pumpkin decorating, crafts, spooky storytelling, hay rides, a magic show and inflatables.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 