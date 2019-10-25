Former employee accused of injuring special needs students at Lake County school

A former paraprofessional who worked with special needs students at Gages Lake School is accused of using excessive force on them, authorities said.

Nicholas Izquierdo, 30, of the 2900 block of West Glen Flora Avenue in Waukegan, faces six misdemeanor reckless conduct charges for causing minor injuries to four students while working at the Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL) building in Gages Lake.

Izquierdo is being held at the Lake County jail and was scheduled to appear before a judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Gages Lake School is a public elementary therapeutic day school for early childhood through sixth-grade students with significant emotional and behavioral needs. The program focuses on providing therapeutic interventions to help students manage their social emotional needs, while developing academic skills, according to SEDOL.

Students attending the school routinely suffer from emotional outbursts that can lead them to become combative with teachers. Employees are trained to use approved de-escalation strategies, including a "physical restraint" hold -- designed to keep the student secure until the emotional outburst subsides -- when necessary to protect themselves and the students.

On May 19, the parents of a seven-year-old child enrolled at Gages Lake School reported to the Lake County Sheriff's Office that their child was injured by Izquierdo.

An investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Lake County State's Attorney's Office, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services found several occasions when excessive force was used through a review of video surveillance at the facility. More parents also came forward alleging their children had been handled too aggressively by Izquierdo, officials said.

The Lake County Children's Advocacy Center interviewed the children involved and sheriff's detectives and the state's attorney's office reviewed hours of video surveillance. Several SEDOL employees were interviewed and subpoenas were issued for school and employment records of employees involved.

According to the news release, the investigation found that Izquierdo did not use proper techniques and acted recklessly on six separate occasions that led to children receiving minor injuries. In several instances, Izquierdo grabbed a child by the leg and pulled, causing the child to fall to the ground, and pushed or pulled a child, causing the child to fall or hit a wall. He also grabbed a child by the arm and twisted, authorities said.

"While I understand it may be stressful when interacting with children who are physically acting out, there is a line which may never be crossed -- adults, particularly adults who've received training on the proper way to restrain a child in these situations, cannot use excessive force," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said.