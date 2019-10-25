Elgin man accused of sharing videos of child torture

A 20-year-old man has been charged with sharing multiple videos of children being sexually abused and tortured after an Elgin police investigation.

David C. Vogt, of the 300 block of Hubbard Avenue, was charged with five counts of reproducing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography after his arrest this week, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

According to prosecutors, on June 13, 2019, Vogt used his computer to disseminate a total of five videos of children younger than 13 engaged in abusive and sexual activities with an adult.

Prosecutors said an Elgin detective discovered the videos being downloaded from Vogt's computer and each of the videos shows a child, possibly as young as 2 years old, being subjected to abuse, torture and sexual contact from an adult.

Vogt was arrested Thursday, and his bail set Friday morning at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

If Vogt does post bond, he is to have no contact with minors, must surrender his passport and can't use the internet.

Vogt is next due in court Nov. 1, and he faces a top sentence of 150 years in prison if convicted of all charges, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender. Each of the five charges of child pornography reproduction carries a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison.