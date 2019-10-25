Authorities say Waukegan man sexually abused teen, gave him HIV

A Waukegan man has been charged with criminal transmission of HIV and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after the parents of a 16-year-old boy told authorities their son had been sexually active with the man, authorities said Friday.

After becoming aware of the situation, the parents notified the Lake County sheriff's office in June. On Friday, Marcus E. Davis, 29, of the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue, was charged, according to a news release. He is being held in jail, with a bond hearing scheduled for Saturday.

During the investigation, detectives learned Davis drove to the boy's Lake County home on numerous occasions and engaged in sexual acts there, beginning when the youth was 15, the news release said. Davis also picked the boy up and drove him to his Waukegan home, where he engaged in sexual acts, authorities said.

Davis, who was aware he was an HIV carrier, did not tell the boy until the two already engaged in several instances of unprotected sexual contact, officials said in the release. The boy contracted HIV from Davis, the news release said.

Davis and the boy met on a popular mobile dating app, officials said. They advised parents to examine what apps their children have on mobile devices and computers and who they are communicating with.