Wisconsin man charged with killing brother in Park City

The brother of a 22-year-old man found with fatal gunshot injuries Sunday night on a street in Park City has been charged with his murder.

Jeffrey Quigley, 31, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of his brother, Noah Quigley of Park City.

Police said an earlier confrontation between the Quigley brothers may have led to the shooting.

Officers from Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, Kenosha Police Department and Park City Police Department executed a search warrant at Jeffrey Quigley's home Tuesday and placed him under arrest.

He is being held at the Racine County jail on $1 million bail pending extradition to Lake County, authorities said.

Park City police found Noah Quigley late Sunday night when responding to a call of a man down in the street at Teske and Kehm boulevards, authorities said.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Investigators later obtained information and statements leading to the identity of a suspect and a vehicle involved in the shooting, according to Park City police.