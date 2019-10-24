Three men stabbed in Crystal Lake; suspect in custody

Three men were injured Thursday night in a Crystal Lake stabbing, officials said.

The stabbing was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Edgewood Avenue, where both the Crystal Lake Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Rescue responded to three injured men, according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Police Department.

Two of the men suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and the third had lacerations to his arm. The two men with abdomen injuries were transported to a nearby hospital, and the third was treated and released at the scene, the news release said.

The offender fled the scene, but was located shortly after. He was taken into custody and identified as a 42-year-old resident from Rockton, the release said.