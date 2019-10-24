Prosecutors: Arlington Heights man brought toddler to drug sale

An Arlington Heights parolee who Cook County prosecutors say brought his toddler to a drug sale was ordered held on $100,000 bail Wednesday on drug-related charges.

Christopher Owen, who prosecutors say is on parole and has another drug case pending in Rolling Meadows Third District, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tipped off by a confidential informant, an undercover Mount Prospect police officer arranged to meet Owen to purchase drugs, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Ruby Karam.

Owen, 26, told the undercover officer to place $80 into the gas tank area of a vehicle located in a Mount Prospect parking lot. He subsequently arrived at the parking lot in a separate vehicle along with a toddler and two teenage boys, Karam said.

After Owen told one of the boys to retrieve the money from the gas tank area and leave the drugs in its place, police arrested him and the teen, Karam said. The teen has been charged as a juvenile.

Owen next appears in court on Oct. 31.