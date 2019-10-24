Lawsuit: Aurora psychiatric facility failed to keep girl, 13, safe from Pekin man

Cody Pomrenke is free on $5,000 bond and next due in court Nov. 13.

The father of a 13-year-old girl has sued an Aurora psychiatric residential treatment facility for negligence after an 18-year-old Pekin man was charged with having sex with her in a men's bathroom at the Aurora Public Library in April.

The lawsuit seeks damages from the Northern Illinois Academy and Cody Pomrenke, who is charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the lawsuit, both Pomrenke and the girl, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, were under the care of the academy, a treatment facility at 101 S. River St., in Aurora when they were part of a field trip to the library, which is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues academy officials knew, or should have known, Pomrenke had been grooming the girl and would try to have sex with her.

However, according to the lawsuit, the two were left unsupervised during the field trip and Pomrenke lured the girl into the bathroom and assaulted her.

"Jane Doe did not consent to sexual intercourse with Cody Pomrenke, and by virtue of her age did not have the legal capacity to consent to sexual intercourse," read part of the lawsuit. "On and before April 15, 2019, a special relationship existed between NIA and Cody Pomrenke which imposed a duty on NIA to control Cody Pomrenke's conduct as to prevent him from causing physical harm to the minor-plaintiff, Jane Doe."

Pomrenke was arrested and charged in May with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging he was at least five years older than the victim when they had sex, according to court records.

A message left with the Kane County public defender's office was not returned. Officials at the academy referred inquiries to the corporate office of Sequel Schools LLC, which did not return a message.

Pomrenke is free on $5,000 bond and next due in court Nov. 13.

If convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison and registration as a sex offender.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and is due in court Jan. 2, 2020.