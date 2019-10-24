Elk Grove Village police get top traffic award

The Elk Grove Village Police Department took first place in its category in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge, a friendly competition among law enforcement agencies.

Elk Grove won among departments with a sworn force of 66 to 100 officers, and it also took the overall award of Rookie of the Year since it was the first year the department participated in the competition. The contest involves not only issuing traffic citations, but also departments' public education programs about traffic safety.

Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner, who is vice president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, presented the awards to Elk Grove Village Police Chief Chuck Walsh at this week's village board meeting.