UPDATE: Addison teachers, school board reach contract agreement

Teachers in Addison Elementary District 4 reached a tentative contract agreement with the school board Wednesday, averting a potential strike.

Teachers union co-President Bob Wojtas and Jim Towns, the school board's chief negotiator, announced the breakthrough Wednesday night.

"Today the Addison Teachers' Association and the Addison District 4 School District Board of Education met in an attempt to avert a strike," their joint statement read. "We are pleased to announce during that meeting we were able to reach a tentative agreement. We believe this new contract will put our students first. No details of the contract will be released until both sides vote to ratify the agreement."

Earlier Wednesday, teachers said they wouldn't walk off the job Thursday, the earliest they could have taken to picket lines. The two sides hadn't met face to face for weeks.

"The Addison Teachers' Association has decided not to go on strike tomorrow. We want to give Addison parents as much time as possible to make arrangements for students," Wojtas said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We remain committed to reaching a fair contract. We do not want to go on strike, but all possibilities remain on the table until an agreement is reached. We are willing to do whatever it takes to fight for our students," he said.

The abrupt turnaround comes after several hundred teachers and their supporters rallied Tuesday night to put pressure on the school board to return to the bargaining table.

Contract negotiations began in February, but the two sides had remained far apart on salaries, health insurance costs and retirement incentives.