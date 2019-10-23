 

Police: Remains found downstate are missing Woodstock woman's

  • Benedetta "Beth" Bentley

    Benedetta "Beth" Bentley

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 10/23/2019 10:45 AM

Burned human remains discovered downstate nearly two years ago have been identified as those of a Woodstock woman who disappeared in 2010.

Benedetta "Beth" Bentley, then 41, vanished that May after a friend reportedly dropped her off at an Amtrak station in downstate Centralia. She was supposed to take a train home but didn't return to Woodstock and was reported missing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Woodstock police and state police announced in December 2017 that information developed in the case led investigators to human remains in rural Jefferson County. Other evidence was found there, too, police said at the time.

With Bentley's remains now identified, the case has been turned over to the Jefferson County state's attorney's office for review, state police said in a news release.

No more information was available.

