Crash closes Route 31 near Crystal Lake

Route 31 is closed between Crystal Lake Avenue on the north and Three Oaks Road on the south for a crash investigation, according to traffic website sigalert.com.

The nearly 2-mile closure near Crystal Lake began around 7:30 a.m. after a 6:30 a.m. crash was reported on the website.

McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.

There are no reports of injuries or how many vehicles were involved.