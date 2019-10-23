 

Crash closes Route 31 near Crystal Lake

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/23/2019 8:04 AM

Route 31 is closed between Crystal Lake Avenue on the north and Three Oaks Road on the south for a crash investigation, according to traffic website sigalert.com.

The nearly 2-mile closure near Crystal Lake began around 7:30 a.m. after a 6:30 a.m. crash was reported on the website.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.

There are no reports of injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Two people who died in Fox Lake crash after high-speed chase identified
Related Article
Two people who died in Fox Lake crash after high-speed chase identified
 
Related Article
Car crashes into Waukegan home
 
Related Article
Indiana police chase ends in Michigan with suspect shot dead
 
High-speed crash injures 4 in Aurora
Related Article
High-speed crash injures 4 in Aurora
 
Westmont man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Downers Grove
Related Article
Westmont man convicted in fatal DUI crash in Downers Grove
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 