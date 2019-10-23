Crash closes Route 31 near Crystal Lake
Updated 10/23/2019 8:04 AM
Route 31 is closed between Crystal Lake Avenue on the north and Three Oaks Road on the south for a crash investigation, according to traffic website sigalert.com.
The nearly 2-mile closure near Crystal Lake began around 7:30 a.m. after a 6:30 a.m. crash was reported on the website.
McHenry County sheriff's office is investigating the crash, according to local police.
There are no reports of injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
