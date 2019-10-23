Compost pumpkins in Gurnee on Nov. 2

Woodland Elementary District 50, the village of Gurnee, SCARCE (School & Community Assistance for Recycling and Composting) and Waste Management are teaming for a pumpkin composting event Saturday, Nov. 2. Residents can drop off their expiring pumpkins and gourds from 9 a.m. to noon in the northwest parking lot of Woodland Intermediate School, 1115 Hunt Club Road, in Gurnee. A Dumpster donated by Waste Management will be in the parking lot.