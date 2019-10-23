Addison teachers: We won't strike Thursday

Teachers in Addison Elementary District 4 won't go on strike Thursday, the earliest they could have walked out of classrooms to draw attention to their demands for a new contract.

But a potential walkout still looms large in the 4,000-student district. The teachers union and school board haven't met face-to-face for weeks, and no new bargaining sessions have been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

"The Addison Teachers' Association has decided not to go on strike tomorrow. We want to give Addison parents as much time as possible to make arrangements for students," Addison Teachers Association co-President Bob Wojtas said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"We remain committed to reaching a fair contract. We do not want to go on strike, but all possibilities remain on the table until an agreement is reached. We are willing to do whatever it takes to fight for our students," he said.

The decision to delay a possible strike comes after several hundred teachers and their supporters rallied Tuesday night to put pressure on the school board to return to the bargaining table.